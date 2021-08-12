PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $194,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 252.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

