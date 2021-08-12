PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.77. 608,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

