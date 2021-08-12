PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vonage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vonage by 641.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 65,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

