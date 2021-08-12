Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.15 Million

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report sales of $75.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $78.20 million. Points International posted sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $295.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. 45,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,247. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.