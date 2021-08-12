Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $881,972.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $6.00 million and $881,972.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00008612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00139868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00151833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.34 or 0.99855706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00852461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

