Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAH3. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of PAH3 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Wednesday, reaching €89.78 ($105.62). 210,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €93.10. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.