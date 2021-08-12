Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $30.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Poshmark shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 15,793 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

