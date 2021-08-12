Power Co. of Canada Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter.
Shares of TSE POW opened at C$41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.95 and a 12 month high of C$42.20. The company has a market cap of C$28.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
