Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

