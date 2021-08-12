Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW opened at C$41.97 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.95 and a 12 month high of C$42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a current ratio of 126.59. The company has a market cap of C$28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.65.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.