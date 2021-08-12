Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Andrew Bell Buys 520,814 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell bought 520,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,416.28 ($13,608.94).
POW opened at GBX 2.13 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.19. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).
About Power Metal Resources
