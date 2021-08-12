Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 53.99%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.20. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 211.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Power REIT worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

