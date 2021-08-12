PowerPool Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.00876946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00154847 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,901 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

