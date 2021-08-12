Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.80

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAX. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $534.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

