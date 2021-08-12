Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 744.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.22.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

