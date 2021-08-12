Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 57.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,831,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

