Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

SHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. 1,833,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,844. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

