Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 39,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,404. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

