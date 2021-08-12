Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SQFT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 311,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

