Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,962 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $123,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

