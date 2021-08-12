Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 36,748 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OVID stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
