Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 36,748 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.