Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $135,000 Position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPCN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

