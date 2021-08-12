Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vicor worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,156,726.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,418 shares of company stock worth $21,045,860. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

