Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Park National by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park National by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24. Park National Co. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

