Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351,658 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSC opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.23. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

