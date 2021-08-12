Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

