Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.94. 4,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

