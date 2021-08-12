Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,035 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.92. 3,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,339. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

