Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. 82,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

