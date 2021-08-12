Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 36.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $324,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.82 on Thursday, hitting $813.70. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $815.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,484. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

