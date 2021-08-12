Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $370,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,797. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.
D has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
