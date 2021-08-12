Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $370,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,797. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

