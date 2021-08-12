Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 220,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.