Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.30. 19,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

