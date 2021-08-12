Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.