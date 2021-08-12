PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PSB traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $151.59. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

