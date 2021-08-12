Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.00. 578,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.55.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

