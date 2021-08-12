Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%.

PULM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

