Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%.
PULM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
