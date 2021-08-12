Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

PPT opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

