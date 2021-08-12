Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Inari Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.34. 17,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,967. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 343.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 81.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 90,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,778. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.