Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for GAN Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.