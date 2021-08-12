Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

