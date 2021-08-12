Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Graham Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graham in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Graham stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162. The company has a market cap of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 84.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graham by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

