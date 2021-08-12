Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Issued By Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

Shares of TSE HRX traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.47. 9,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,481. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.62 million and a P/E ratio of 34.22. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$9.17 and a one year high of C$19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

