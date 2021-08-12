Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

