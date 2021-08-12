Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

LYRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

LYRA stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

