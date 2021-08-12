Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Issued By BWS Financial

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of HHC opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

