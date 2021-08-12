Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.21, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

