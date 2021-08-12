Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

TSE:UNS opened at C$18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$792.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.22.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

