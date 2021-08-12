Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The company has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

