Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

